Michelle Pfeiffer has been cast as the lead in a 'Yellowstone' spin-off.

The 66-year-old actress is set to star in and executive produce 'The Madison', which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO, said in a statement: "Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace.

"She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the 'Yellowstone' universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

Production on the show is set to begin in late August, with filming to take place in Montana, New York and Texas.

The spin-off will premiere after 'Yellowstone' wraps up its fifth and final season.

'Yellowstone' has been a huge success since the show premiered in 2018.

But Kevin Costner - who played John Dutton - was previously forced to deny that his exit from the show was due to a falling out with Taylor Sheridan, the sco-creator of 'Yellowstone'.

Kevin, 69, told Deadline in May: "I have taken a beating from those f****** guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from.

"I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things. They did.

"I left exactly when they wanted, and it made it hard on me. It turns out they didn’t have the scripts for 5B. They needed four more days just to complete the first eight episodes. I left early to give them what they needed to have a complete eight, and I felt bad that the audience didn’t get ten."