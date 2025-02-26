Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39.

The actress - who was best known for starring in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Gossip Girl' - was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (26.02.25).

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed to PEOPLE that it responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

The actress recently underwent a liver transplant, according to sources at the New York Post newspaper, and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In recent years, Trachtenberg's fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.

And in 2024, the TV star actually took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance.

In response to a question about her health, Trachtenberg replied: "@cathy_critz explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment. (sic)"

Trachtenberg subsequently shared a selfie and insisted that she was feeling "happy and healthy".

The actress captioned the image: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters. (sic)"

Trachtenberg first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series 'The Adventures of Pete and Pete'.

In 2000, the actress joined the cast of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' as Dawn Summers. And between 2008 and 2012, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on the hit teen drama series 'Gossip Girl'.