Michelle Visage has clarified her "open marriage" and insists she has never slept "with another man".

Last year, the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge said that she and spouse David Case – who she tied the knot with in 1997 and have two daughters together - “live openly" and she has now explained that it doesn’t mean the couple participate in “swinging” and are very much the love of each other’s lives, but she doesn’t necessarily believe couples are “meant to be monogamous”.

She told Closer UK magazine: “The original quote was sensationalised.

“He’s the love of my life, I’m the love of his and we’re not looking for anybody else, but we’ve always been very honest.

“That doesn’t mean we’re out swinging and doing things like that.

“The headlines I read were like, ‘Having sex with other men is what makes our marriage stronger!

“No, I’ve never had sex with another man.

“To be honest, I’m not sure we’re meant to be monogamous, but that’s not my decision to make.

“It’s whatever works for you and your partner.”

Speaking on the 'Origins With Cush Jumbo' podcast last year, she had said: "So when I met David, I was 26. I got married at 27. Still young. 'We've been together for 28 years now and I met him in New York City in Central Park and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was like the love of my life and he destroyed me.

"After that, I had a summer of debauchery and then I met David in Central Park and he was so opposite. He was very much like Michael, my ex-fiancé. We live openly, so he would get off knowing that I was so happy and no matter what it is that I do, and I'm not just talking sexually. Whatever it is, I don't know if I have compersion in me to be really excited if he's doing something with another woman but I know that it exists and he is 100 per cent that.

"The full transparency of the way we live our lives. Completely and, by the way, sometimes it's not even necessary. It's just, meaning, we don't do anything. It's just the ability to be able to. [...] And that's what works for us."