Michelle Yeoh felt like a "failure" for not having children with her first husband.
The 62-year-old actress has revealed that she wanted to start a family and even underwent fertility treatment in a bid to have children with Dickson Poon.
The movie star - who was married to Dickson between 1988 and 1992 - said on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour': "I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure. And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way. That's how it is.
"You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you."
Michelle - who married motor racing executive Jean Todt last year - is still trying to come to terms with not being able to have children.
She shared: "Sometimes, honestly, I still think about it.
"I'm 62. Of course, I'm not going to have a baby right now, but the thing is we just had a grandchild.
"Then you feel you're still very, very blessed because you do have a baby in your life."
Michelle's inability to have children actually led to the collapse of her first marriage.
The actress said: "That's why this dialogue between a couple is so important. Like, if one wants [a baby] and the other doesn't, this is something you have to face right at the beginning, because along the way, there will be a lot of hurt and difficult times.
"And so I think it was very brave on our path to admit, to say, 'OK, let's not drag this out, because that's what we are doing. Because, we tried.'"
