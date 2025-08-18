Michelle Yeoh has shared the secret to her happy marriage after a 19-year engagement.

Michelle Yeoh has opened up about her happy marriage

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star met former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in Shanghai in 2004 and they got engaged a month later, but they didn't tie the knot until 2023 and Michelle has now revealed the secret to their long and happy relationship is treating every day like a "celebration".

She told PEOPLE: "We’ve been together for 21 years, and we’ve been married for two ... What we say is: 'Every day should be a celebration.' Why do we wait for a special day?"

Michelle, 63, added of her partner: "I am so blessed because he’s so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion.

"He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he’s very understanding."

She also revealed Jean doesn't count their relationship in years - and insists on giving her a more comprehensive breakdown. The Oscar-winner explained: "He doesn’t count by years. He tells me we’ve been together 7,000-[something] days. And if I really ask, he’ll give me hours and minutes too."

The pair recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on July 27, but Michelle missed it because she was travelling.

She shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy Anniversary with love from Paris."

Michelle previously revealed Jean's love of numbers in the program given to guests at their wedding in Switzerland in 2023, which read: "Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together."

After the wedding in Switzerland, the couple went on to tie the knot for a second time by hosting a ceremony in Michelle's home town of Ipoh in Malaysia in December 2023.

It comes after Michelle recently opened up about her struggle to start a family admitting she felt like a "failure" for not having children with her first husband Dickson Poon, who she was married to between 1988 and 1992.

In an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Michelle explained: "I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure.

"And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way.

"That's how it is. You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you."

Michelle admitted she is still trying to come to terms with not being able to have children. She shared: "Sometimes, honestly, I still think about it.

"I'm 62. Of course, I'm not going to have a baby right now, but the thing is we just had a grandchild.

"Then you feel you're still very, very blessed because you do have a baby in your life."