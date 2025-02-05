Miles Teller won't be cheering on Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl this year.

Miles Teller is a Philadelphia Eagles fan

The 'Gorge' actor and his wife Keleigh Sperry joined the 'Cruel Summer' singer in her suite at the NFL showpiece game last year, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's side to victory against the San Francisco 49ers, but on Sunday (09.02.25) he will be at the match New Orleans supporting his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

He told People magazine: "Thankfully, when I was at the Chiefs' last Super Bowl, they weren't playing the Eagles.

"[This year] I'm going to be in a sea of green."

And while he and Keleigh, 35, have "friends" on the opposing team, the 37=year-old actor insisted his spouse will be joining him in cheering for the Eagles.

Miles said: "She's a diehard Birds fan. But no, she's an Eagles fan, baby.

"She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it."

Miles and Keleigh joined the likes of Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ashley Avignone in Taylor's suite last year.

Keleigh later shared pictures of the group on Instagram and wrote: “INSANITY, what a night[cry laughing emojis] Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS [party popper emojis].

“Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books #SuperBowl (sic)"

The 'Top Gun Maverick' actor stars in Taylor's 2021 music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' and he previously admitted Keleigh cried when she watched him and the 'Karma' singer dancing together.

Speaking to E! News, he said: "When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time. Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."

Miles added that Keleigh is a huge fan of the singer and plays her music at home "all the time", adding: "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."