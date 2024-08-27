Miles Teller's wife Keleigh staged a fake proposal to surprise him with a speedboat for their fifth wedding anniversary.

Miles Teller was surprised with his 'dream speedboat' as a fifth anniversary present

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star, 37, was left flabbergasted when his other half got down on one knee by the water - but she was actually there to give him his "dream" gift.

In an Instagram clip of the proposal stunt, Miles said: ‘What is going on?”

And Keleigh, 31, revealed: “I bought you a boat!"

She captioned a series of pictures from the celebration: "An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise, miles always said it’s not fair men don’t get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat."

The MasterCraft boat had a giant red bow on it and a banner reading "happy 5th anniversary" along the side.

Miles and Keleigh tied the knot in September 2019 - and he previously insisted married life is a lot "less stressful".

He told Men's Health magazine: "I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed.

"We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there."

Miles proposed to Keleigh while they were on vacation in South Africa in 2017 but she was initially confused by the rose and note he'd left her in a tree out on the savanna.

He explained: "She thought at first it was a marker where someone got killed or something. Then she read the note.”

The note had that day's date on, as well as the date they had started dating.

He continued: "I said, ‘That was the first day I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today is the last day.’

"I found my person. I feel really lucky.”