Miley Cyrus was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) after contracting "brutal" infection which caused her leg to "disintegrate".

Miley Cyrus suffered a medical emergency in November 2024

The 32-year-old pop star has revealed she suffered a terrifying health scare in November and was taken to hospital in secret to treat an infection which was impacting her kneecap - and Miley is convinced she picked up the nasty bug weeks earlier when she was filmed rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles for the video for her song 'Something Beautiful'.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Miley explained: "I filmed this video in October, and by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment - just for a moment ... My leg began to disintegrate around the kneecap area."

She went on to add: "The doctor goes: 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’ And I just saw myself [rolling around on the Walk of Fame] and I had to tell him.

"To have a surgeon look at you and say, ‘Yuck’ … Like, they open up cadavers, they see inside the gut of humans, and they’re looking at me telling me I’m disgusting."

It comes after Miley opened up about another "medical emergency" which happened while she was working on her 2023 New Year’s Eve special, which she hosted with her Godmother Dolly Parton and featured her performing with stars including Sia and Paris Hilton.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley revealed she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture and was left in agony, but she went ahead with the show despite the pain.

She explained: "I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with [TV producer] Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show. I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn't know exactly what was going on, so we did [the show], but it was pretty traumatic, cause it was extremely excruciating. And I did the show anyway, but it was really, really hard on me.'

Miley went on to admit she almost quit music because of the experience, but former 'Saturday Night Live' boss Lorne Michaels helped her feel better.

She added: "I had dinner with Lorne [Michaels] and he said something that now has stuck with me. He goes, "Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves. And then we start to rebuild'. I was expired on my amount of time that I was able to shut down.'