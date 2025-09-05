Miley Cyrus was rushed to hospital after accidentally "blending" her hand while cooking dinner for her family.

Miley Cyrus has opened up about a kitchen accident that left her needing stitches

The 32-year-old pop star has recalled the harrowing incident in a joint interview with her mom Tish Cyrus and her sisters with her elder sibling Brandi recalling the year when Miley attempted to take charge in the kitchen and ended up needing stitches.

Brandi told The Cut: "The one year you tried to cook [Thanksgiving dinner], you cut your finger off ... "

Miley then explained: "True. That was forever ago. It was a handheld blender - I blended my hand. I cook every now and then. But I wouldn’t say it’s something Mom really likes to have happen at her house because she likes to keep the kitchen clean and it just makes a bigger mess than she would prefer. But dinners aren’t really our thing."

The blender incident happened in 2012 and a representative for the singer confirmed to Us Weekly that she'd needed stitches, saying: "She cut her finger while cooking. Had to get a few stitches. She's doing fine."

Miley also addressed the cooking disaster on X - formerly known as Twitter - writing: ""I'm all stitched up and have on a splint so I'm good. As you can tell by my expression, didn't feel so good. Curse u blender! [sic]"

The family has been dogged by rumours of a feud after the kids fell out with their dad Billy Ray Cyrus and after he divorced Tish in 2022.

Miley recently insisted the family rift is being repaired and in the interview with The Cut, she explained she still has a close bond with her mom and sisters because they are all so similar - as long as they don't discuss politics or religion.

She said: "One thing I’ve always loved about our family is that we’re very honorable and respectful of each other’s differences; I think a lot of families get torn apart from their differences.

"There are similarities between all of us - mostly Mom’s genetics. But when it comes to style, and even our ideas and our views and our opinions, all of us are really respectful toward each other and celebrate each of us having our own identity.

"Mom has really grown with that too because when you’re a child, it’s the time for a parent to infuse their ideology, but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve found our own opinions and ideas individually. That’s not just about politics - or religion, which we try to not discuss."