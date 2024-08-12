Miley Cyrus welled up as she became the youngest star to be named a Disney Legend.

The 31-year-old actress and singer dedicated her award at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, on Sunday (11.09.24) to her alter ego Hannah Montana from the hit Disney Channel series.

Speaking of her breakthrough role – which she played from 2006 until 2011 – she said: "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else.

"A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all.

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."

At one point, she said: "In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Bob Iger, the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, had commented: “To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honour our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history.

The fourteen individuals to be honoured as Disney Legends this year have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney and we look forward to celebrating them at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.”

Angela Bassett, Colleen Atwood, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde and John Williams are the other honourees.