Miley Cyrus’ younger boyfriend looks at life ‘really differently’ from the singer

The millennial, who turns 32 on 23 November, is thought to have been dating Gen Z’er Maxx Morando, 26, since 2021, and said even though their age gap isn’t massive she still notices a huge chasm between their approaches.

She told Harpers Bazaar: “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop (and) I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.

“Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’

“And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah’.”

Miley added she and Liily drummer Maxx spend a lot of time on social media exchanging memes, and stressed he is “very similar” to her as they both “just don’t take life too seriously”.

The singer also said Maxx has introduced her to new artists, and they enjoy listening to songs they think are “cringe” but they “love”.

They are now working together on her upcoming album ‘Something Beautiful’ as Miley has no boundaries when it comes to mixing relationships and work – especially after she spent years working with her 63-year-old musician father Billy Ray Cyrus.

She added: “I worked with my dad forever.”

Referring to her actor former partner Liam Hemsworth, 34, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2020, Miley went on: “That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other.

“I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

Maxx supported Miley when she won the Grammy for best pop solo performance in February and days later insiders told People the pair moved in together and were “very happy”.