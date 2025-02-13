Millie Bobby Brown insists her Netflix salaries should never have leaked.

Millie Bobby Brown has hit out about past Netflix salary leaks

The 'Stranger Things' actress was previously reported to have earned at least $250,000 an episode from third season as well as bringing in $10 million for the streaming platform's 'Enola Holmes 2' movie, and while she hasn't confirmed or denied the claims, she blasted details of her contacts being shared with the public at the time.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "[They] should have been protected so that they’re not on the record.

“It just puts children in a really dangerous situation.”

Millie, 20, has urged Hollywood to be more careful about how women and children are handled in the industry.

She added: “I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry.

“I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most.”

Millie - who was just 11 years old when she first played Eleven in 'Stranger Things' - explained how her parents helped her survive in that world.

She said: “I learned how to say no at a very young age. I think it’s a very powerful word.

"My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve.

"The trust he’s instilled in me — the love and hope he’s instilled in me — has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself… in hopes that I can fight for others.”

Millie previously revealed she felt "penalised" for talking loudly during interviews when she rose to fame.

She told Glamour magazine: "We’re kids – we talk over each other. I was just penalised for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud.”

She recalled trolls accusing her of “trying to steal the thunder” of her castmates and adults would call her “an idiot,” “stupid,” and “a brat”.

She added: “It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person.’

“In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”