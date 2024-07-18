Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are planning a second wedding ceremony - and Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are on the guest list.

The happy couple got married in a low-key affair in May, with Jake's father, superstar singer Jon Bon Jovi, later confirming it was a "small family wedding".

But it's now been revealed the 'Stranger Things' star, 20, and the 22-year-old model and actor are set to go "all out" for a "huge" star-studded nuptials in September.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Millie and Jake wanted a very quiet ­wedding - something meaningful and totally romantic, with just their family there, the first time around.

"But they are going all out for their second. It is going to be huge."

Millie's 'Stranger Things' co-stars and 'Fool Me Once' actress Michelle and her reality TV star husband Mark - who Millie has been pals with since 2017 - are expected to attend the US-based bash.

The source added: "People have already started booking their flights for the big day which, like their first, is going to be held in America.

"Millie and Jake have a long list of celebrity pals, including her 'Stranger Things' co-stars as well as Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who she is especially close to.

"They have all made the cut and will be flying out to the US in September to join Millie and Jake.

"It will be the whole hog, too, with Millie walking down the aisle and saying her vows to Jake all over again."

It wouldn't be the first time a showbiz power couple have married twice.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have done so, and Justin and Hailey Bieber also had two weddings.

In May, 'It's My Life' hitmaker Bon Jovi revealed his son was as "happy as can be" after marrying Millie.

During an appearance on 'The One Show', Jon said of the couple: "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."