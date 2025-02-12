Millie Bobby Brown doesn't "have many friends".

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't have many friends

The 'Stranger Things' actress was just 11 when she joined the Netflix series and she admitted growing up on set, where she was privately tutored has left her with a lack of social skills and struggling to relate to other people her own age, particularly because the COVID-19 pandemic left her further isolated from co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink.

She told the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine: “I don’t have many friends, because of who I am. I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships.

"I struggle with that quite a bit.

"I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them.”

The 20-year-old star - who is married to Jake Bongiovi - admitted her own "confusion" over her identity during adolescence was reflected in her scenes as her 'Stranger Things' alter ego Eleven.

She said: “I implemented what I was learning as a child, or what I was going through, into her.

"Eleven’s identity was a huge thing that we were kind of fighting with. Is she going to dress as a girl? Or is she gonna dress in the shirts of her adoptive father, Hopper? Or is she gonna be what her friends are helping her to be?

"At that time in my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to look like, if I preferred more feminine looks, more masculine looks, more androgynous, more grunge. So I implemented that confusion.”

When she isn't acting, Millie runs an animal rescue centre, Joey’s Friends, from her farm in Georgia and has been taking classes in veterinary studies so she can be hands on, even buying an ultrasound machine to scan the creatures for pregnancy.

She said:“I’m able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that. I do all their medical records myself.

“Now I just have to do my externship, which is like sitting in on surgeries and things like that. Adoption campaigns [on social media] are wonderful temporarily, but you really have to get in there and do the work to make a difference."