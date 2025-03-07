Millie Bobby Brown has finally shared her real name after keeping it secret since she started her acting career.

Millie Bobby Brown has kept her real name secret

The 'Stranger Things' star has revealed she was born Millie Bonnie Brown, but she changed her middle name to Bobby for "s**** and giggles" and to create a stage name for her screen work.

Millie made the confession in an interview with fellow actor Chris Pratt for BuzzFeed UK, telling him: "My middle name is Bonnie".

When Chris asked if her name is actually "Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown", Millie explained: "No. It's not Bobby. It's Millie Bonnie Brown ... I've never told anyone that."

The 'Jurassic World' star then said: "Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby for ... ?" and Millie replied: "S**** and giggles".

She went on to agree she adopted Bobby for her "stage name".

However, Millie may have changed her name once again after wedding Jake Bongiovi last year.

A post on her Instagram page promoting the new 'Stranger Things' series previously showed a blackboard which listed the actress as "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi".

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last May before marking their nuptials with a second celebration in Italy four months later.

Millie recently opened up about their decision to wed in their twenties and admitted the romance has "always felt right".

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want.

"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."