Millie Bobby Brown believes the final season of 'Stranger Things' will prove to be worth the wait.

Millie Bobby Brown filmed the final season in 2024

The 21-year-old actress has played Eleven on the hit Netflix sci-fi series in 2016, and Millie is convinced that 'Stranger Things' will go out in style after the fifth and final season.

Asked if she has a message for 'Stranger Things' fans, Millie told PEOPLE: "Be patient."

The actress also urged fans to show faith in Matt and Ross Duffer, the show's creators.

Millie observed that the duo have done a great job with the show over the last decade, and she's convinced that season five will be no different.

She said: "Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last ten years so beautifully."

Millie has promised fans that they won't be disappointed by season five of the show.

The actress said: "It is worth it, I promise."

In December, Millie admitted that she was "nowhere near ready" to say goodbye to the 'Stranger Things' cast.

The Netflix show wrapped filming its fifth and final season in late 2024 - but the actress didn't feel ready to let go of the show's cast and crew.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram, Millie told her colleagues: "Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys."

Millie feels she's formed a life-long bond with the cast and crew.

The actress said: "I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you."

Millie captioned her post: "with love, el [heart emoji] (sic)"