Milo Ventimiglia choked back tears as he reflected on losing his home to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 47-year-old actor and his wife Jarah Mariano - who is nine months pregnant with their first child - evacuated their Pacific Palisades home on Tuesday (07.01.25), having grabbed everything they could, but their baby's nursery was destroyed and they later watched the abode get consumed by the flames via their security cameras.

He grew emotional as he told CBS News: “I think there's a kind of shock moment where you going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening.'

“Then, at a certain point, we just turn it off. It's like, ‘What? What good is it to continue watching?’ ... We kind of accepted the loss.

“You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot. And then you see your neighbours' houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks.”

But despite the loss, the 'This Is Us' star is trying to stay positive.

He said: “We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog most important."

Milo is known for her portrayal of Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us', with the patriarch losing his life on the show to smoke inhilation after their family home burns down.

He said: “It's not lost on me, life imitating art."

As a result of the storyline on the show, Milo became an advocate for fire safety and said as a result of the current scenes in Los Angeles, he is also interested in advocating for wildfire safety.

A host of stars including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have lost their homes to the blazes, while many more - including Milo's 'This Is Us' on-screen wife Mandy Moore - have had to evacuate the area.

At least six people have died as a result of the wildfires.

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster.

He wrote on X: “Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

"At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured — including firefighters. It’s devastating. To the residents of Southern California: We are with you.”