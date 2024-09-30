Milo Ventimiglia is expecting his first child with his wife Jarah Mariano.

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife are expecting a baby

The actor married his partner last year and now they have confirmed they are set to become first-time parents with Jarah sharing pictures of her baby bump as she posed in a bikini on a surfboard in her native Hawaii.

In the post on Instagram, the 39-year-old model added: "Baby on board".

The couple's baby announcement comes a week after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary with Jarah marking the moment on Instagram, writing: "Last year I married my best friend. There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is.

"AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created. Aloha wau iā 'oe my husband Milo."

The 'This Is Us' star, 46, and the former Victoria’s Secret model were first linked in 2022 and tied the knot in secret in Hawaii the following year.

Milo rarely speaks about his private life, but he recently spoke about meeting his spouse for the first time and how he knew she would be his wife from the minute they set eyes on each other.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, he gushed: “When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife.' Right away, I just kinda knew.”

The 'Chosen' star insisted marriage comes with its challenges but the pair are strong enough to ride it out together. Milo said of marriage: “I think if anything, you know, you just got a partner that you’re gonna be there with, you’re gonna work with, you’re gonna find the joy [with].

"And, you know, when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together.”

In February, he told 'Extra': "We've had relationships that have come and have gone and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else.

"I'm grateful for [Jarah] and I’m happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice."