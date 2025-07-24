Jamie Lee Curtis "never thought" that she would get to sit in the front row at the Oscars.

Jamie Lee Curtis won an Academy Award in 2023

The 66-year-old star took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her part in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once and recalled how the most exciting part of the ceremony was when she and her co-stars found out they would be sitting in prime position for the show.

Jamie told AARP The Magazine: "As soon as Ke (Huy Quan) and Steph Hsu and Michelle Yeoh came and sat in the same row, I literally walked up to each one of them and I went, 'Ke, where are we?' And he said, 'We're at the Oscars.' 'And where are you sitting?' And he said, 'In the front row.'

"(They) never, ever, ever thought that they would be sitting in the front row at the Academy Awards as nominees. That moment for me was the whole thing. It was mind-blowing. And still is."

Jamie is the daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis and felt that her Oscars triumph was even more special as she had first-hand experience of the negative side of the industry.

The Halloween actress said: "I was raised in show business, a business that is ageist, misogynist and pigeonholing.

"I've watched the sad reality when show business no longer wants you. I watched it with my parents, who went from the height of their intense fame to nobody wanting them anymore."

Jamie's latest movie is the body-swap sequel Freakier Friday with Lindsay Lohan and she credits her "constant curiosity" for allowing her acting career to flourish in her 60s.

She said: "I am more alive today than I was when I was 37 years old. Or 47. Or 57. Way more alive."

Jamie revealed recently that she isn't particularly picky about her career choices as she simply adores working in the movie industry.

The True Lies star said: "I pretty much do the work that comes to me … I love my life.

"I just love the fact that I get to be me, that I get to do what I do, that I get to do art and be a part of the art form that I get to be part of - entertainment. I love the combo platter of show business. I’m a marketing guru. I love marketing. And I just love the process of living a creating life. So I got no complaints."