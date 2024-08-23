Mindy Kaling has told Ben Affleck to “hang in there”.

The comic and actress, 45, was speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and referenced the recent divorce filing made by the 52-year-old actor’s wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, while she was “giving a shout-out” to the “amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts”.

She said in her speech: “I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it!”

“Go (Red) Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!”

She also referenced Ben’s recent TV adverts for Dunkin’, adding: “Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!”

Ben’s wife Jennifer filed for divorce from him after more than two years of marriage on Tuesday (20.08.24.)

She lodged her submission for their split without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and listed 26 April, 2024 as their date of separation.

Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at the Blank Rome LLP firm, told People about Jennifer’s decision to file without legal support: “I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, (that) there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it’s a statement: ‘I’m moving forward, I’m filing and I’m doing it on my own.’”

The date of Jennifer’s filing coincided with the second anniversary of her and Ben’s wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022.

A source added to People about her filing: “She was done waiting and the date she (filed on) speaks a tonne.”

Ben was spotted without his wedding ring on Tuesday as he walked around Los Angeles.

Another insider told People Jennifer is “very disappointed” and “sad”, but said Ben “hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage”.

They went on: “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work.

“It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”