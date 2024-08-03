Minke always knew she’d have to “share” Cara Delevingne with the world.

Minke 'proud' of girlfriend Cara Delevingne

The ‘Favorite Part’ singer – whose real name is Leah Mason – has been dating the model-turned-actress for two years and while she’s not at ease in the spotlight, she’s very “proud” of her partner’s accomplishments and thinks they’ve struck a good balance between private and public.

She told Diva magazine: “Most of the time it’s just us at home with our cats.

“Obviously dating someone who is so talented and has so much to share, you do share her with the world. That’s something I knew going in.

“I’m so proud of her.

“I’m naturally a private person and I think we’re really happy with the balance we strike now with sharing things online but keep our lives as low key and normal as it is.”

The pair first met at school and Minke was “very flattered” to learn Cara had a crush on her back then.

She said: “She’s since said she had a baby crush on me. I am very flattered.

“I wasn’t as accelerated in my sexuality at that point.

“I remember really liking her but not really understanding too much what that was.”

Minke and Cara reconnected in 2021 and after just one evening, knew they had a “special connection”.

The singer said: “Fast forward to 2021 and we were both independently living in LA.

“I was doing music and she was off being a superstar.

“We had mutual friends and just out of the blue it turned out we were both going to an Alanis Morissette concert the next night with different groups of friends.

“We met up that night and we talked until the early hours, just us two.

“We had a lot to catch up on.

“It was very clear from that night that we had a really special connection and we took it from there really.”