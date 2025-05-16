Minnie Driver has joined the cast of 'Emily in Paris'.

The 55-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's joining the cast of the hit Netflix show.

Minnie wrote on Instagram: "I am BEYOND thrilled to be joining this sensational cast and show. (sic)"

The actress subsequently revealed that she's known Lily Collins - who plays the show's central character - since she was 11 years old.

Lily, 36, previously worked with Minnie on 'Tarzan', the 1999 animated film.

Minnie's Instagram post continued: "Did you know I’ve known the sweet angel that is @lilyjcollins since she was 11? Because, her dad: Tarzan( sort of) and Me: Jane. And ROME! [heart emojis] My beloved. This season is just … [stars, hearts and flowers emojis] #emilyinparis #netflix #rome (sic)"

Meanwhile, in April, Camille Razat announced that she'd "made the decision to step away" from 'Emily in Paris'.

The 31-year-old actress - who played Camille on the show - took to social media to announce her departure from 'Emily in Paris'.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs from her time on the show, Camille wrote on Instagram: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons. (sic)"

Camille described her time on the show as a "beautiful ride". But she now intends to focus her attention on other projects, including her new production company.

The actress wrote: "I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and Les Disparues de la Gare for Disney+. I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow.

"I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride [heart emojis] (sic)"