Miranda Kerr reunited with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry for their daughter's birthday.

Miranda Kerr reveals Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were together over the weekend

The 43-year-old model has always had a good relationship with her ex Orlando - who she split from in 2013 after six years together - and the Roar hitmaker, who confirmed their own breakup in June this year.

Miranda has been asked whether Orlando and Katy's breakup was amicable, and revealed they were all together over the weekend for their daughter Daisy's fifth birthday.

She told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show: "I actually just saw them both on the weekend.

"We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy's birthday. We're one big, happy family.

"Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando Obviously."

The Victoria's Secret model - who has son Flynn, 14, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor - pointed out the importance of keeping things "harmonious" after a breakup when children are involved.

She added: "If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself."

Over the summer, Orlando, 48, and Katy, 40, confirmed the end of their relationship after a decade, following speculation they had broken up.

A representative said at the time: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Some fans were confused after the former flames then appeared in some holiday snaps together on Orlando's Instagram, prompting speculation they had got made together.

However, in a joint statement to Page Six on JUly 3, the couple revealed they had spent “many months” transitioning their relationship towards one of co-parenting.

Sources close to the couple told People prioritising their daughter’s emotional wellbeing was central to their decision to separate.

An insider said: “At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.

“They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse.”