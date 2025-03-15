Miranda Kerr “recharges” outdoors.

Miranda Kerr loves being outside

The 41-year-old model – who has Flynn, 14, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, six, Myles, five, and 13-month-old Pierre with spouse Evan Spiegel – credits her upbringing “surrounded by nature” in rural Australia for her passion for “wellness” and she always feels better spending time in the open air.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It instilled a deep appreciation for a holistic approach to wellness – one that emphasizes balance, mindfulness and nourishing the body from the inside out.

“Spending time in nature is my go-to for recharging.

“I love going for walks in my neighbourhood, hiking in the mountains or being in my garden.”

When she’s at home, the Kora Organics founder likes to “indulge” with a lengthy soak in the bath.

She said: “I try to indulge once a week. I play calming music, dim the lights and add a few essential oils for the aromatherapy benefits.”

Mindfulness is also very important to Miranda.

She said: “The secret to life, for me, is living in the moment.

“Mindfulness reminds me to be present in each moment, whether I’m at work or spending time with my family.

“It helps me focus and ensures that I give my full attention to whatever I’m doing.

“I prioritise daily practices such as meditation, mindfulness and exercise to help me stay centred and managing stress.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model insisted living well isn’t about being “perfect”.

She said: “It’s about creating sustainable habits that support both physical and mental wellbeing.

“[I prioritise] wholesome organic foods and certified organic skincare, daily exercise, getting enough sleep and spending time with my family

“Making healthy nourishing choices 80% of the time, while allowing room for balance and enjoyment 20% of the time.

“I believe in the power of nature and the importance of choosing clean, nutrient-rich ingredients, whether it’s in the food I eat or the products I put on my skin.”