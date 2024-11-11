Miranda Kerr's youngest son was named after her late grandfather.

Miranda Kerr's eight-month-old son Pierre is named after her late grandfather

The 41-year-old model and her husband Evan Spiegel welcomed little Pierre into the world in February and she explained the couple chose the tot's moniker to pay tribute to her grandad Pete, who died of cancer in February 2021, just a few weeks before his wife Ann passed away.

Speaking to People magazine, Miranda said: "His name is Pierre after my late grandfather, Peter. So French for Peter."

The KORA Organics founder - who also has Flynn, 13 with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 47, and Hart, six, and five-year-old Myles with Evan - hailed the latest addition to her family a "ray of sunshine" and she takes great pleasure in seeing how much his brothers "adore" the tot.

She said: "He's just a little ray of sunshine and his brothers just adore him.

"And when you're having a new baby coming into the home, you often wonder, you're like: ‘Oh, how are the boys going to react?’ But they adore him.

"Ever since I was pregnant with Pierre, [Myles] would kiss my stomach every day and now he continues to kiss and hug his brother every day because that's how much he adores being a big brother."

In June, Miranda declared her family to be "complete".

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Growing up, I was a bit of a tomboy. I would often watch my dad fix V8 car engines and fit hotdogs [mufflers] on to exhausts, but I always knew I wanted to be a mother.

"Now I have four children. My newest little son really completes our family. I feel so blessed to have him."

Although Evan is the co-founder of Snapchat, Miranda revealed the tech mogul "avoids screens" at all times, so the family bond over music rather than movies or TV shows.

Asked if there's a cinema room in their house, she said: "No, my husband avoids screens at all times. He grew up without a TV.

"His mother told him that if he wanted a computer, he would have to make it himself. So he went to the store, bought all the parts and did.

"We love to blast music in our house and have dance parties all the time. We’re big fans of Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks."