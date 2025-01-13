Mollie King finds being a mother of two "daunting".

Mollie King and Stuart Broad are adjusting to life with two children

The 37-year-old star and her fiance Stuart Broad recently welcomed baby Liliana - a sister for two-year-old Annabella - into the world and although they are excited to be a family of four, the former Saturdays singer admitted it will take some adjustment.

She told HELLO! magazine: "For the first time we've gone for a double buggy, which feels crazy.

"So, sort of learning how to manoeuvre that and set all of that up… it's been very fun. It gets us really excited.

"I feel like it's so exciting but also a little bit daunting at the minute - the idea of trying to navigate looking after two!"

One thing Mollie and Stuart have been focusing on is helping Annabella adjust to the idea of being a big sister.

Mollie said: "This has been at the front of my mind literally ever since we found out we were pregnant.

"I know she's going to be an amazing big sister and be so kind and caring."

The BBC Radio 1 DJ always wanted more than one child but hasn't yet made a decision on whether she and the 38-year-old cricketer will have a third baby.

She said: "I am one of three, and I always wanted a family similar to my own. So, I'm feeling like the luckiest person ever to be able to have two and give Annabella a sibling.

"If this is where our journey ends, we would be absolutely over the moon. But we'll be taking that day by day, I think...

"I've always, always wanted to be a mum...

"Being their mummy is just unbelievable. Everything is about them, and it's totally changed my perspective on everything."

The family moved out to the countryside last year and Mollie loves their new life outside of London.

She said: "For me I grew up very near London and I've always been a sort of city girl. And I love the countryside, I love going for walks, the views, how peaceful and quiet it is, I love the wildlife.

"But I am somebody that finds peace in the chaos of the city and I get that real buzz from just being in a city like London - I can't see it as something that I would be doing in the near future."