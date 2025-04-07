Mollie King has a "new respect" for her body after giving birth to two daughters.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad became parents for a second time in January

The Saturdays star, 37, welcomed baby Liliana - a sister for two-year-old Annabella - with her fiance Stuart Broad in January and Mollie has now confessed she's not worried about pressure to "bounce back" because she's busy looking after her girls.

She told OK! magazine: "It’s low down my list. Life is just so full-on with two. I’ve got a new respect for my body – I’ve grown two human beings, and I’m proud of that."

Mollie added: "Just from carrying the girls around, my back, shoulders, neck ... I get aches and pains I’ve never had before! I do love working out and jumping on the Peloton, but right now I just don’t have the time."

The singer went on to admit she's enjoyed seeing her partner become a dad and she's even more in love with him than ever.

She said: "It’s made me fall in love with him even more. Watching him out in the garden with the girls, teaching them football, being so affectionate with them ... I’m like, that’s my man! He’s such a good dad."

Mollie previously admitted she found becoming a mother-of-two to be quite a "daunting" experience.

She told HELLO! magazine: "For the first time we've gone for a double buggy, which feels crazy.

"So, sort of learning how to manoeuvre that and set all of that up… it's been very fun. It gets us really excited.

"I feel like it's so exciting but also a little bit daunting at the minute - the idea of trying to navigate looking after two!"

The BBC Radio 1 DJ always wanted more than one child but hasn't yet made a decision on whether the couple will have a third baby.

She said: "I am one of three, and I always wanted a family similar to my own. So, I'm feeling like the luckiest person ever to be able to have two and give Annabella a sibling.

"If this is where our journey ends, we would be absolutely over the moon. But we'll be taking that day by day, I think...

"I've always, always wanted to be a mum... Being their mummy is just unbelievable. Everything is about them, and it's totally changed my perspective on everything."