50 Cent believes money has "complicated" his love life.

50 Cent has explained why he's never tied the knot

The 49-year-old rap star has enjoyed huge success since releasing his debut solo album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', back in 2003, and 50 has now explained why he's never tied the knot.

The rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - said on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert': "[Money is] when things start getting complicated, things start getting confusing, because people come in for different reasons.

"If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now. I said, ‘God damn, girl, you fine, but you ain’t got nothing going on."

50 feels that romantic desires often clouds the judgement of "most men".

The rap star - who has previously dated the likes of Daphne Joy and Vivica A. Fox - added: "I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free.

"I made some mistakes, just not that one."

50 has switched his attention towards film and TV production in recent years, and the rapper previously admitted to being surprised by his own success.

The New York-born star told The Hollywood Reporter: "This is mirroring my music career.

"My first album turned into the largest debut in hip-hop, 13 million copies sold; the first television show that I produced became the highest-rated show on the entire network. So when that happens, the building kind of leans toward you, 'What other ideas you got going on over there?'"

50 also admitted to taking some inspiration from actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The rappper said: "He’s doing the diverse version of Hollywood that has to move faster to make more. And you don’t have to compromise quality.

"You will notice the difference in the premium programming when it’s done correctly. It’s just better planning. That definitely changed my perspective."