The 32-year-old singer believes "there's a lot of" people who want to use him since finding fame and though he feels able to "distinguish" those with bad intentions, these days he wants those he meets to "prove [him] wrong" rather than setting out with good expectations.

He said on 'Today’s Country Radio' on Apple Music Country: "I'd say the majority are [users]. So you learn to be able to distinguish pretty easily.

"I mean, at this point, I'm going to assume the worst in everyone pretty much, to be honest.

"That's just... the way it is. I'm going to assume you're s***** and if you prove me wrong, awesome. But good luck."

The 'I Ain’t Comin' Back' hitmaker has been involved in some controversy over the years and while he used to have the freedom to do what he wanted, he admitted he feels more responsibility now he is a dad to four-year-old Indigo, who he has with former partner Katie 'KT' Smith.

Noting he had been burned by fame, he said: "I learned that lesson a lot. I mean, you'd think I'd have learned it after one time, but it might've just taken me a little more than it should have.

"But also there was times where I just didn’t really care...

"But you get older, you have a kid, and you start thinking about how that starts impacting other people and not just yourself.

"Whenever he was born, I started really looking at the world in that way."

Morgan has penned a song to Indigo about his past difficulties called 'Superman' and admitted he was keen to "say a lot" to the boy in the lyrics because he'd never written for him before.

He said: "In the second verse, I wanted to let him know that, ‘Hey, everybody ain't nice. Everybody don't want your best interest, and I’m going to do my best to protect you, but at some point you're going to have to protect yourself.'

"There's a lot of different things that I felt like I was trying to, not only let him know where I fall short, but also give him advice, let him know I'm protecting him.

"I tried to say a lot in that one song just because it's really my only song to him at this point."

The 'Just In Case' singer sees a lot of himself in his son, and while he finds that funny "right now", he isn't sure he'll always feel that way.

He said: "I'm sure I'm going to get paid back quite a bit and that's fine.

"I think it's hilarious, at least I do right now. I don't know what I’ll think in five years, but it's funny right now."