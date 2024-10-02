Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Helene relief effort.

The 'Last Night' singer - who grew up in Tennessee - has handed over the money to the Red Cross via his Morgan Wallen Foundation to help those who were affected by the devastation caused by the huge storm.

Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, Trevor Riggin, said in a statement:

"We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee."

The 31-year-old country star had previously offered his prayers to those affected by the extreme weather.

He wrote on his Instagram Story at the weekend: "My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight.

"Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help."

Morgan already contributes $3 to his foundation for every concert ticket he sells, and prior to his Red Cross donation, he has already given more than $500,000 to other causes, including music and sports organisations, in his home state.

The hurricane hit on 27 September and has claimed the lives of more than 100 people in six states, with areas of North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Virginia inaccessible due to washed out roads.