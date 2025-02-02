Cameron Diaz sees motherhood as her "main role" in life.
The 52-year-old actress recently made her long-awaited return to the movie industry by starring alongside Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action' - but Cameron admits that motherhood has totally changed her outlook on life and her career.
The movie star - who has Raddix, five, and Cardinal, ten months, with husband Benji Madden - told Hello! magazine: "It does feel different now, for sure!
"I have a family now and that comes first. Being a mom is my main role now; everything else comes second. So, yeah, it is different - in a good way."
Cameron also feels she's benefited from her time away from the film industry.
She explained: "I feel as though it gave me a chance to get back in touch with myself and the things that matter to me.
"When you're making movies, you're completely consumed by the work. Taking a break meant I got to be there for my family, and I got to reclaim myself - for myself and nobody else."
Cameron previously admitted that motherhood has turned her into a "different person".
The Hollywood star revealed that her "whole perspective" has changed since she became a mom for the first time.
Cameron - who has been married to Benji since 2015 - told E! News: "You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life. Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it.
"For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."
Tagged in Benji Madden Cameron Diaz