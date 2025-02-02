Cameron Diaz sees motherhood as her "main role" in life.

Cameron Diaz considers her family to be her priority

The 52-year-old actress recently made her long-awaited return to the movie industry by starring alongside Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action' - but Cameron admits that motherhood has totally changed her outlook on life and her career.

The movie star - who has Raddix, five, and Cardinal, ten months, with husband Benji Madden - told Hello! magazine: "It does feel different now, for sure!

"I have a family now and that comes first. Being a mom is my main role now; everything else comes second. So, yeah, it is different - in a good way."

Cameron also feels she's benefited from her time away from the film industry.

She explained: "I feel as though it gave me a chance to get back in touch with myself and the things that matter to me.

"When you're making movies, you're completely consumed by the work. Taking a break meant I got to be there for my family, and I got to reclaim myself - for myself and nobody else."

Cameron previously admitted that motherhood has turned her into a "different person".

The Hollywood star revealed that her "whole perspective" has changed since she became a mom for the first time.

Cameron - who has been married to Benji since 2015 - told E! News: "You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life. Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it.

"For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."