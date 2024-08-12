MTV Video Music Awards have been moved to September 11.

Camila Cabello will perform at the VMAs

The annual awards show has been moved to a new date because of a presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10.

The ceremony - which is being staged at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York - was originally scheduled to take place on September 10. However, organisers have now announced the decision to push it back by one day.

What's more, MTV has confirmed that Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Glorilla, and Sabrina Carpenter will all perform at the awards show.

It will actually be the third time former Fifth Harmony star Camila has performed at the VMAs, while the other artists will be performing at the show for the first time in their careers.

Taylor Swift actually leads the list of nominees for the VMAs.

The 34-year-old singer - who won seven VMAs in 2023 - has received ten nominations in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.

'Fortnight' is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is considered to be the most prestigious of all of the awards. Taylor has actually won the gong four times already, and she could soon extend her own record.

The chart-topping star released her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', in April, while Taylor has also been travelling the world for her Eras Tour.

Taylor is contention for the Artist of the Year gong, too, although she'll face stiff competition from Sabrina, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and SZA.

Elsewhere, Post Malone has received as many as nine nominations, including nods in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration categories.

Sabrina, Ariana Grande, and Eminem have all earned six nominations each, while rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have both received five nominations.