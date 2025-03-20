Aaron Paul believes he has been called "b****" more than "anyone else in the world".

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad

The 45-year-old actor became a household name playing Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad' and though the drama ended almost 12 years ago, he admitted fans still recognise him for the character and his favourite word.

Noting being called "b****" at random is still "very much a problem", Aaron said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "It's so wild, because the show's been done for so long.

"But a lot of people are being, you know, introduced to it now. I can confidently say I've been called bitch more than anyone else in the world. It's true."

But Aaron doesn't feel offended.

He said: "I feel like my character kind of made it more of like a term of endearment, a little bit."

The 'Ash' actor previously reflected on his favourite deployment of the word in 'Breaking Bad'.

Speaking in 2021, he told talk show host Conan O'Brien: "There are so many great b******. 'Yeah b**** magnets' is a good one, or 'Gatorade me b****' is also really good, or, 'This is my own private domicile, b****.' I love all the b******."

Aaron previously made a surprise appearance as Jesse in the final episodes of spin-off show 'Better Call Saul', but he later insisted that was the last fans would ever see of the character.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me, but I can confidently say that ['Better Call Saul'] was the last time we’re going to see Pinkman. So it was a nice farewell.”

But the actor admitted he was surprised to be asked to appear in the prequel, but it was a "dream" to return.

He said: "Honestly, I did not expect a call to join 'Better Call Saul'. I’m such a huge fan of the show, but I didn’t see how they were going to do it.

"And when the call came, I was half a season behind, and so I didn’t really know where the timeline was going.

"But from the moment they called me, I said, 'Yeah, they figured it out. They knew how to do it.'

" So it was truly a dream to be back in this universe that Vince, Peter [Gould], Tom [Schnauz] and all the writers created."