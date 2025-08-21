The Muppets are set to make their Broadway debut later this year.

The iconic puppet comedy troupe - which features beloved characters like Kermit The Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzy Bear - will join illusionist Rob Lake at the Broadhurst Theatre from October 28, with the show officially opening on November 6 and running until January 18.

Kermit is confirmed to be part of Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, along with "some of his friends from The Muppets".

In a statement, magician Rob said: “I’ve been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway.

“Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets.

"To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment.

"It’s like I have known them my entire life."

The show will make the first time The Muppets have performed on Broadway, although the characters tried to make it happen in 1984 movie The Muppets Take Manhattan.

They previously performed a live Las Vegas show with Nancy Sinatra in the 1970s, and a Sesame Street musical ran off-Broadway in 2023.

However, late creator Jim Henson's Broadway dreams weren't realised before his death in 1990,

In a video announcing the new show, Kermit said: "There is nothing like live theatre in New York City."

Producers Joe Quenqua and Gareth Lake of Glass Half Full Productions have promised a "dream come true" pairing for the run.

They commented: "After years of touring the world, we are so excited that Broadway audiences will finally get to marvel at the exceptional talents of Rob Lake.

"Pairing his mind-blowing illusions with The Muppets and their singular classic humor is truly a dream come true – for all of us!"