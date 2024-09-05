'Only Murders in the Building' has been renewed for a fifth season.

Selena Gomez stars on the hit TV show

The hit comedy-drama series - which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez - is set to return for a fifth season on Hulu.

Season five of the show will feature ten episodes, according to Variety.

The news emerged days after season four of 'Only Murders in the Building' - which features Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon - premiered on the streaming platform.

The show has proven to be a major success with viewers and critics, with season three earning as many as 21 Emmy nominations.

Selena, 32, has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series gong at the Emmys, and the actress recently revealed that she feels "comfortable" playing Mabel Mora on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Selena admitted that she's love the "evolution" of her character since the show began in 2021.

The brunette beauty told 'Extra': "I think that Mabel has been on a constant evolution throughout the series, trying to find a home, trying to find where she belongs. At the same time knowing what she wants to do.

"Honestly, I love being able to play a character that I’ve moulded into what I feel comfortable with. I’m just glad that it is received well."

Despite her success, Selena previously revealed that she hasn't "even scratched the surface" of her acting ambitions.

Selena - who has also enjoyed huge success in the music world - told The Hollywood Reporter: "Acting has, and will always be, my heart.

"There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me."