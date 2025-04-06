Teddy Swims has found a healthy "balance" in his life.

Teddy Swims feels he's overcome his troubles

The 32-year-old music star - who battled substance abuse during his younger years - has developed a more philosophical attitude towards his life and career.

Teddy told The Independent: "Some days I’ll wake up and be like, ‘What are you upset about?’ You’re living your dream.’ And some days you just need to b****, and I’ll give myself that space too. ‘Girl, I wanna be upset. Let me be upset.’ And that’s OK. That’s balance, baby."

Teddy believes his albums - 'I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1)' and 'I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)' - actually reflect the journey he's been on in his personal life.

The singer - who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Raiche Wright - explained: "The first record was all heartbreak and turmoil and I didn’t want to end the album on that sort of note.

"[By the time I made] the second album, I’d actually tried therapy, I’d fallen in love, got a kid on the way, success under my belt."

Despite this, Teddy acknowledges that he'll still experience highs and lows in his life.

The 'Lose Control' hitmaker said: "Some days I’m sad, and my girl’s at home with our baby in her belly and I want to talk to her, but I’ve got to get on stage in front of 15,000 people when I’m still torn up.

"And the boys will tell me, ‘Look man, these people [in the audience] ... it’s someone’s birthday, it’s someone’s anniversary – they’ve come here to see us perform, so let’s go out there and show them a good time, and after that we can sit down and figure it out."

Meanwhile, Teddy previously revealed that Raiche insisted they attend therapy together before embarking on parenthood.

The loved-up couple have made a concerted effort to improve their communication skills over recent months.

Speaking to People, Teddy shared: "She was like, 'Look, we're going to have a baby. I want to get our communication as proper as we can, make sure we're both communicative and bringing this baby into the safest, sweetest home environment.'"