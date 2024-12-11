Sir Elton John feels self-conscious about his appearance.

Sir Elton John doesn't like starring in music videos

The chart-topping star has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the music business - but he's always hated starring in his own videos, joking that they should be reserved for "good-looking people like Harry Styles".

Speaking to TIME magazine, Elton shared: "Music videos should be made by good-looking people like Harry Styles.

"I’m not very good at looking at myself. I don’t think you ever lose that body consciousness. I just think it stays with you forever. But I am much better."

Elton has been offered the opportunity to star on various TV talent shows over the years. But the 77-year-old star believes being on TV too much ultimately "kills your charisma".

He said: "Being on TV all the time kills your career, kills your vibe, kills your charisma totally."

Elton much prefers to spend his time discovering new things.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker explained: "I’ve never lost the excitement of buying a new record, a new book, a new photograph."

Earlier this year, Elton revealed that he hates seeing photos of himself.

The singer contributed a series of images to a photo exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London - but Elton actually hates having his own photo taken.

Elton - who gifted photographs from his and husband David Furnish's collection - told BBC News: "I would never put myself up on the wall [at home], no thank you."

The exhibition featured photographs from the likes of Miles Davis and Marilyn Monroe - but it didn't include any of Elton on stage.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker explained: "It's extraordinary that I collect photographs because I don't like being photographed. I find it really painful."