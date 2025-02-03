Myleene Klass says she is 'not afraid to use [her] voice' to call out inappropriate behaviour

Myleene Klass is "not afraid to use [her] voice" when it comes to calling out inappropriate behaviour in the music industry.

The 46-year-old singer first found fame in the early 2000s as a member of the pop band Hear'Say and admitted that it is " no surprise" to her that certain dark secrets of showbusiness are coming to light nowadays.

Speaking on 'The Final FronTia with Tia Kof' podcast, she explained: "In my Hear'Say diaries there's stuff that is redacted, or there are certain names that we give people. There was one person who was known as Mr. Tickle, because they had long reaching arms. I'll let you fill in the gaps. But you know, it's no surprise to me now that all of the secrets and all of the people are beginning to be exposed. You can see it unravelling.

"I'm not frightened of using a voice now, which I didn't have a long time ago. "

Myleene is mother to Ava, 17, and Hero, 13, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn as well as five-year-old Apollo with her fiance Simon Motson but was made an MBE for her work on women's health after suffering four miscarriages, and noted that all she wants to do is "extend the ladder" to those coming up behind her.

She said: "I'm a mum now of three and I've earned my stripes. You just get ballsy. All of that makes you fearless. I don't care what people think, and it's a really liberating place to be in, because then you can call the shots. It's actually quite fun calling it out, because you can then affect change.

"And then someone gives you an MBE for effecting that change, and then you can affect more change. It's not about pulling up the ladder up behind you. It's about extending it down and going 'come on', because it's really lonely."

The 'Pure and Simple hitmaker also explained that after spending such a long time in the entertainment industry, she has realised what a "dangerous" place it can be because it is "unregulated" by nature.

She said: "I've been doing this for 24 years now, so I do think I'm really lucky. It's the most incredible industry to be in, but it can be a really dangerous one as well. So unregulated. If you have an issue, if you're treated badly, if something goes wrong, who do you speak to? There's no HR department. When people start spiralling, they can't go and speak to their line manager. That person doesn't exist."