Naomi Ackie is "obsessed" with Beyoncé - but would be too starstruck to meet her.

The 'Star Wars' actress cannot get enough of the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker, 42, and saw her when she brought her 'Renaissance World Tour' to the British capital last year, but she wouldn't be able to cope if they were ever in the same room.

She told NME: “I remember leaving my boyfriend’s and just running to Tottenham. It was one of my favourite of her shows. I mean, that woman knows how to captivate an audience. Her craft… oh my god I’m obsessed. I do not want this to become just about Beyoncé but her craft and her attention – I’m in awe. She’s such an inspiration to me.”

Asked about meeting her, she said: “No, no, no. This is the point: I actually can’t ever meet her. I’d make a fool of myself. I just want to keep it as an idea. Her as an ideology is enough for me. So stay clear of me, Beyoncé!”

For her latest role, the 31-year-old star plays Frida in Zoe Kravitz' directional debut 'Blink Twice', and for one of the scenes she had to film herself pretending to choke on a raspberry.

She recalled: “Zoe wanted me to have this ‘help me’ kind of look. It was so funny as well because she said: ‘You’ve got to choke on the raspberry. Make it look convincing but don’t actually die. OK, action!’”

The film stars 35-year-old Zoe's real-life partner Channing Tatum, 44, as billionaire tech mogul Slater King, who invites waitress Frida to his private island, and she had a lot of "fun" playing the part.

She said: “One of my favourite things about Frida is that she’s quite competitive. The raspberry thing is a question of, did she choke on purpose [to draw King’s attention away from another of the girls in the group]? Is she actually as innocent as she’s seeming? Is there something else going on? And that was always fun to play with.”