Naomi Ackie has no plans to leave London and move to Los Angeles

The I Wanna Dance with Somebody star currently lives in London and flies across the Atlantic regularly for her movie projects, but she's refusing to move to the US full time to pursue her career in Hollywood because she fears she wouldn't be able to live a "normal life" when living inside the film industry bubble and she would have less time to go "to the pub".

In an interview with The Times newspaper, she explained: "I love going there for work - although I get very nervous on flights - but in London you can live a normal life outside the industry, which you don’t get in Hollywood.

"And the hours are longer. My American actor friends laugh at me because in the UK we shoot from 6am until 6pm, but in America you just keep going.

"I say it’s too long, I get tired, can we just go to the pub?"

Naomi previously admitted she's not ready to settle down and have children yet because she doesn't own her own home and can't even keep her house plants alive.

The 33-year-old actress confessed she can't see herself being ready to start a family until she's at least 40 years old.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "[I'm] not ready to have my own child until I’m probably like 40 ... [It's] actually good to know ... that one day you can just look at a baby and think, ‘I want you'."

Naomi went on to explain she hopes to get married in the future but she wants to enjoy single life for a few more years before she decides to settle down and have a family.

She added: "I know it’s bad the longer you wait, but I feel really intentional about wanting to be married for a few years before that happens.

"And I don’t own a home. I can’t even look after a f****** plant, mate. And can I keep my house tidy? No. I didn’t even make my bed before I left for L.A."