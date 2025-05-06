Naomi Campbell hopes the Met Gala "celebrates how black dandyism has shaped fashion".

Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala in 2024

The 54-year-old model "cannot make" this year's Met Gala in New York City, but Naomi is hopeful that the event's fashion theme will prove to be a huge success.

Naomi wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight’s extraordinary celebration. I have to say, what perfect timing for the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme. It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power.

"I was so honored to be invited to tonight’s big event, but regretfully cannot make it. Even though I’m not there in person, I’m with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley. His commanding presence, vision and belief that fashion is art helped shape what the Met Gala is presenting tonight. I can’t wait to see how everyone mixes African and European style traditions on those famous steps tonight! The creativity will be amazing.

"With all my love and admiration

"- Naomi Campbell (sic)"

The runway star captioned her Instagram post: "Happy Met Monday [heart emoji] (sic)"

In October, it was announced that Colman Domingo, Sir Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Dame Anna Wintour would serve as the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, while LeBron James was confirmed as the event's honorary chair.

However, shortly before the Met, LeBron announced that he wouldn't be able to attend after suffering a knee injury.

LeBron, 40, was injured during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA legend - who is married to his childhood sweetheart, Savannah - wrote on X: "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! [prayer, heart and stars emojis] (sic)"