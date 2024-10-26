Naomi Watts thinks Tom Holland’s alcohol-free beer is “delicious”.

Naomi Watts thinks Tom Holland’s alcohol-free beer is ‘delicious’

The ’21 Grams’ actress, 56, was at the 28-year-old Marvel actor’s party for the drink – which he has brought out a year after going sober – with his ‘Euphoria’ actress girlfriend Zendaya, 28, and her 17-year-old son Sasha Schreiber.

She sent congratulations to Tom in a caption on her Instagram stories, on which she posted a black-and-white image of the foursome smiling for the camera at Tom’s launch at the Nine Orchard hotel, New York, for his Bero brand.

Naomi, who has son Sasha with her 57-year-old former partner Liev Schreiber, said in a caption of another picture of her holding a tin of Bero: “This was delicious and I crushed it. Congrats @tomholland2013.”

The actress, who split with ‘Ray Donovan’ star Liev in 2016 after 11 years with the star, was seen in the group photo from Tom’s launch night wearing all-black, with Zendaya in a gown and Tom in a jumper and trousers.

Naomi has been a long-time supporter of ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom’s professionally and personally since she played his mother in 2012 film ‘The Impossible’, which tells of a family on holiday in Thailand amid the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

She told ComicBookMovie in 2022 she was “so happy” over how Tom’s career had worked out, adding: “I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career.”

Naomi added: “I didn’t think of ‘Spider-Man’. That’s just, you know, not something that came to mind, but I knew that he had all of the goods.

“This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background.”

Naomi also put Tom’s success down to the “really solid team of people” he has as a support network, and said his “good foundation” meant the actor was “going to be up for all of the challenges in our industry that play out”.