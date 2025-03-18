Natalie Morales found joining the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' to be "intimidating".

Natalie Morales joined the cast in 2024

The 40-year-old actress has played Dr. Monica Beltran on the medical drama show since 2024, and Natalie has admitted to initially feeling a little overawed by the experience.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was intimidating at first, right? Because it has such a huge and dedicated fan base that I was like, 'I hope they like me'.

"Surprisingly, at least for me, I had never played a doctor before, so I really wanted to do that part right."

Natalie has been meticulous in her preparation for the role.

The actress also appreciates the support that she's received from her castmates.

Natalie explained: "When I came in, I was really like, 'I need to not look dumb here'.

"I asked Linda [Klein] and Michael [Metzner], the medical advisers on the show; I was kind of hounding them about everything. I was like, 'I know my lines and stuff, and I know what they all mean, I looked up everything, but when I walk into a room, do I do hand sanitiser before shaking hands? What are all these things?' I was a little bit nervous about that.

"I was having a dream that you had to be a doctor and then you have to do it well. I hope I have been doing OK at it because I had put some time and dedication into learning how to do it right.

"Besides that point, everybody has been so welcoming and the crew is amazing. Most of them have been there for a while, some people have been there since the very beginning, and they’re all really welcoming and wonderful. It’s been a good time."