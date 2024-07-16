Natalie Portman prefers to stay away from characters who reflect her own life.

Natalie Portman is starring in Lady in the Lake on Apple+

The 43-year-old actress has been on screen for several decades and even won an Oscar for her efforts as a film star but after starring as ambitious housewife-turned-journalist Maddie Schwartz in the upcoming Apple+ series 'Lady in the Lake' - which follows her character as she tries to solve the mystery behind the murder of a black bartender and a young Jewish girl - admitted that she prefers to "reserve" her own personality for when the cameras are off.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I don't really like to compare my own self to a character because I actually make a big effort to choose characters who have very different experiences to me. If it's something that I live in my own life, I prefer to reserve that for real life and try things that I wouldn't do in my own life and I think that was quite different and it was interesting to explore that well of frustration that explodes and goes over the top because she's been holding in for so long."

Natalie recently revealed that if her life had not gone in the entertainment direction, she would have liked to have followed in the footsteps of famed primatologist and anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'd be like Jane Goodall, living with animals in the wild!"

The 'Star Wars' actress first appeared on screen in a leading role in the 1994 film 'Léon: The Professional' and prior to that had served as an understudy in the Off-Broadway musical 'Ruthless!' alongside fellow future superstar Britney Spears.

In 2010, she won the Academy AWard for her role in 'Black Swan' but away from the spotlight, Natalie has been a prominent animal rights campaigner for decades.