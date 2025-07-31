Natasha Richardson's friend Andy Cohen has given her widow Liam Neeson the seal of approval after he grew close to Pamela Anderson.

Andy Cohen has given Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson his seal of approval

Liam, 73, and his Naked Gun co-star Pamela, 58, have circled around the speculation that they are couple, insisting they simply had great "chemistry" on set.

However, should they be an item, Andy would be thrilled for Liam because the former Playboy Bunny shares similar qualities to the late Parent Trap star - who tragically died in 2009, at the age of 45, following a skiing accident in Canada.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show where the pair were guests, he said: “Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something. I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is.

“As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.’”

Andy insists "this just works" as Pamela has been through a lot with her sex tape scandal and whirlwind marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27 - and managed to reinvent her career.

He added: “I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. What she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

The Love Actually star has two sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha.

He previously confessed to being “madly in love” with Pamela as he gushed about working with her.

He told PEOPLE: “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with.”