Nathalie Emmanuel would love to "nurture up-and-coming talent" in the film and TV industry.

Nathalie Emmanuel wants to provide a platform for aspiring stars

The 35-year-old actress harbours ambitions to create her own production company, and Nathalie is keen to provide opportunities to actors and actresses who might otherwise be overlooked.

Nathalie - who is perhaps best known for playing Missandei in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' - told Defined Magazine: "I want to continue pushing myself in different roles and challenge myself in different kinds of movies and TV shows - any acting work that stretches me as an actor.

"[But] I'm also really wanting to expand my involvement in the creative process and be more a part of the development and the kinds of stories I want to tell. Eventually, building up my own production company and, hopefully, if that's successful I'll be able to start bringing in people who don’t always get the opportunity.

"I’d like to nurture up-and-coming talent who don't historically get access."

Nathalie would love to provide a "platform" for people who are often ignored by the film and TV industry.

The actress - who has also starred in the 'Fast and Furious' film franchise - said: "As somebody who hasn't always seen themselves in the industry, I'm sure there are many people who don't see themselves in the industry and I'd love to be able to be a platform for those voices and those talents.

"When I think about the amount of people whose talent and art we haven't had the pleasure of seeing, it makes me sad and I'd love to be able to be a part of changing that. We really need the industry to not be so afraid of nurturing and funding new talent and talent from communities that are historically left out."