Janelle Monae is determined to enjoy life

The 38-year-old star previously admitted to attending a business meeting in an astronaut costume, and Janelle has now admitted that the eye-catching outfit was in keeping with her overarching approach to life.

The 'Many Moons' hitmaker told The Hollywood Reporter: "That’s me. Some people don’t blink, don’t bat an eye.

"People on my team are like, 'That’s Janelle. Every day she records her songs in astronaut costumes.' I do what makes me happy.

"More than ever these days, we have got to find the happy and be diligent about it. I don’t want to go into meetings giving myself a boring experience. I must entertain myself.

"As I grow as an artist, my spirit always leads me back to what makes me happy. If I didn’t get paid $1 to do this, will I walk away and say I enjoyed that experience or working with those people?"

Janelle is now looking forward to Halloween, describing it as a "happy space" for her.

The singer shared: "Halloween is such a happy space for me. It has been since I was a kid.

"It opens a larger conversation of how do we become agents of joy? How do we become agents of happy? How do we become agents of imaginations? I’m just doing what I want to see more of. Bringing Halloween experiences and creative experiences is heart work, not hard work. I do this because my heart needs it."

Janelle actually has her own TV and film company, Wondaland Pictures, and she's keen to make more Halloween-themed content moving forwards.

She said: "Halloween gives me so many original IP ideas for horror films, psychological thrillers, science fiction, sci-fi worlds."