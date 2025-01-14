Neil Gaiman has been hit by a new string of sexual assault allegations.

The best-selling ‘Sandman’, ‘Good Omens’ and ‘Coraline’ fantasy writer, 64, was first accused of sexual assault in July 2023 – when British podcast Master posted six episodes centred on sexual assault allegations against the novelist from five different women.

He has now been struck by more scandal as multiple women have spoken on the record to Vulture, claiming they had disturbing experiences with the famed author.

They included Scarlett Pavlovich, who was a former babysitter for Neil and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer.

She said she and 48-year-old actress Amanda – who Neil married in 2011 – had been friends since Scarlett was 22, and Amanda had asked Pavlovich to babysit her and Gaiman’s son at his Waiheke Island home in New Zealand when the couple were separated.

Scarlett said she was persuaded to take a bath naked in Neil’s back garden before he joined her naked and performed a sex act against her will while telling her to call him “master” and calling her a “good girl”.

She added Neil continued his alleged assaults on her throughout her time babysitting for the family and said his son started to call her a “slave” and ordered her to call him “master”.

Another woman identified as Caroline told Vulture he once placed her hand on his privates.

She said: “He didn’t have boundaries. I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him."

Multiple other women spoke with Vulture for the cover story, including Katherine Kendall, who met Neil in 2012 when she was 22 and alleged he attempted to have sex with her on his tour bus.

Kendra Stout, who met the writer at a book signing when she was 18, alleged that the author raped her in 2007.

Neil, who has had a string of TV adaptations of his work, has denied all allegations since 2023 but has stepped back from production of the third season of Prime Video’s version of his ‘Good Omens’.