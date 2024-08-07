Nelly Furtado has a "creative connection" with her daughter.

Nelly Furtado enjoyed working with her daughter

The 45-year-old singer - who has Nevis, 20, with her ex-partner Jasper Gahunia - has revealed the role her daughter played in creating her upcoming new album, '7'.

Nelly - who also has a six-year-old daughter and five-year-old son with rapper Hodgy - told E! News: "I'm lucky she comes in the studio with me and helps me out as well.

"There's nothing better than having that creative connection with your child and being able to work on something special together."

Nevis has actually been given a credit on Nelly's new album.

The singer said: "It's been a journey - one we've taken together.

"Just like working on it together and growing in the process. Me rediscovering my passion for music in the studio and her kind of discovering her own passion for it."

Nelly has already enjoyed huge chart success during her music career. But Nelly believes that her new record could be her best to date.

She said: "I've never really worked harder on something before.

"I worked several years to make my first album, but then this one, I put so much energy into it. It was like a real party from start to finish. Just long hours, lots of songs to choose from. Just an abundance of creativity and whittling it down to this distilled like really fun package of songs."

Despite this, Nelly believes that fans will experience a range of emotions when they listen to the new album.

The 'I'm Like a Bird' hitmaker shared: "They're quite emotional too, though. They've got that mix.

"My music always has a bit of melancholy mixed with some fun."