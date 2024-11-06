Ashanti is an "awesome mom", according to Nelly.

Ashanti and Nelly tied the knot in 2023

The 44-year-old singer gave birth to her first child, a son called Kareem, in August, and her husband Nelly has now praised Ashanti's parenting skills.

The 50-year-old rap star - who married Ashanti in 2023 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She’s an awesome mom, to watch someone care about someone else so much and give their all and is willing to give their all ... Like she said, sometimes it can be too far but you would way prefer to have a parent that goes too far than a parent that doesn’t go far enough.

"It’s a laughable love, in a good way, because I just laugh. I just say, look at this baby. I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos, like ‘Look at what your mom is doing to you'.

"She treats him like a Build-A-Bear. The boy is three months. Change his outfits in the house. He doesn’t leave the house. He changes outfits three times in the house. Put his diaper on and a onesie and let him thug."

Ashanti previously admitted that she's "always dreamed" about becoming a mom.

The 'Rain on Me' hitmaker told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was so shocked and happy and emotional. I always dreamed about it.

"I wanted it so, so bad and I just feel like the timing was perfect."

Nelly actually announced their pregnancy news before it was even confirmed by a test result.

Ashanti subsequently confessed that she didn't know her husband was preparing to share the news with their fans.

She explained: "When he blurted that out on stage, we actually did not know. I hadn't even taken a test at that time."